Father’s Day is coming up quickly and to make sure June 19 is extra special, we’ve got a list of feasts and treats suitable for dear old dad.

Here are some delicious and standout ways to celebrate dad with local Vancouver food and beverage offerings.

Celebrate Father’s Day Brunch on June 19 at Carlino.

Address: 1115 Alberni Street (Level 3), Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-1115

Chef Thierry’s Whisky Hazelnut Cake would make a great addition to your Father’s Day celebrations.

Address: 1059 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Address: 265 E 10th Avenue, Vancouver

The Father’s Day Sunday Supper Series goes down on June 19.

Address: The Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-691-6966

Potluck Hawker Eatery has created the ultimate Father’s Day take-home feast this year.

Address: 3424 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Glowbal’s special Father’s Day brunch menu is available on June 18 and 19 from 10:30 am to 2 pm.

Address: 590 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-602-0835

The Pie Hole has teamed up with Heat Laliberte (One Arrow) to bring back the Hickory-Smoked, Maple DOUBLE Bacon Cheeseburger Pie for National Indigenous Peoples Day and Father’s Day.

Address: 1864 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-1000

Address: 7832 6th Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-7437

Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s Father’s Day offerings include the Best Dad Ever Opera Cake and Chocolate Cigars.

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-564-5665

Railtown Catering’s Father’s Day BBQ To-Go serves four people generously.

Buttermere Patisserie has created two 6-inch fruit tarts focusing on a couple of select flavours for Father’s Day.

Address: 636 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-956-7789

ARC Restaurant at Fairmont Waterfront will be offering a Bottomless Brunch on Father’s Day.

Address: 900 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-691-1818

Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse will be offering a special Texas Trinity Platter for Father’s Day.

