11 standout eats and treats for Father's Day in Vancouver
Father’s Day is coming up quickly and to make sure June 19 is extra special, we’ve got a list of feasts and treats suitable for dear old dad.
Here are some delicious and standout ways to celebrate dad with local Vancouver food and beverage offerings.
Carlino
View this post on Instagram
Celebrate Father’s Day Brunch on June 19 at Carlino.
Address: 1115 Alberni Street (Level 3), Vancouver
Phone: 604-695-1115
Thierry
View this post on Instagram
Chef Thierry’s Whisky Hazelnut Cake would make a great addition to your Father’s Day celebrations.
Address: 1059 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Address: 265 E 10th Avenue, Vancouver
H2 Kitchen & Bar
View this post on Instagram
The Father’s Day Sunday Supper Series goes down on June 19.
Address: The Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-691-6966
Potluck Hawker Eatery
View this post on Instagram
Potluck Hawker Eatery has created the ultimate Father’s Day take-home feast this year.
Address: 3424 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Glowbal Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Glowbal’s special Father’s Day brunch menu is available on June 18 and 19 from 10:30 am to 2 pm.
Address: 590 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-602-0835
The Pie Hole
View this post on Instagram
The Pie Hole has teamed up with Heat Laliberte (One Arrow) to bring back the Hickory-Smoked, Maple DOUBLE Bacon Cheeseburger Pie for National Indigenous Peoples Day and Father’s Day.
Address: 1864 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-1000
Address: 7832 6th Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-7437
Mon Paris Pâtisserie
View this post on Instagram
Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s Father’s Day offerings include the Best Dad Ever Opera Cake and Chocolate Cigars.
Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-564-5665
Railtown Catering
View this post on Instagram
Railtown Catering’s Father’s Day BBQ To-Go serves four people generously.
Buttermere
View this post on Instagram
Buttermere Patisserie has created two 6-inch fruit tarts focusing on a couple of select flavours for Father’s Day.
Address: 636 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-956-7789
Arc at Fairmont Waterfront
View this post on Instagram
ARC Restaurant at Fairmont Waterfront will be offering a Bottomless Brunch on Father’s Day.
Address: 900 Canada Place, Vancouver
Phone: 604-691-1818
Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse
View this post on Instagram
Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse will be offering a special Texas Trinity Platter for Father’s Day.