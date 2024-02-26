5 can't-miss food event happening in Vancouver this week: February 26 to March 4
We’ve been doing so much eating over here at Dished that we can’t believe it’s almost March. Don’t worry, we’re still here to give you a few more February food events to end off the month in style.
From some huge food and drink festivals to a The Bear-themed dinner, here are five food events happening in Vancouver this week.
Julia Child Tribute Dinner
View this post on Instagram
This five-course tribute to the legendary Julia Child will feature iconic dishes from the culinary grande dame and celebrity chef Julia Child who popularized French cooking in North America via television and cookbooks.
The menu will feature Pissaladière (anchovies, onion, niçoise olives), Potage Parmentier (potatoes, leeks, cream), Salmon with Lemon-Caper Sauce (green beans almandine), Boeuf Bourguignon (pomme purée, vichy carrots), as well as Julia’s favourite dessert of Chocolate Mousse and Petit Fours.
When: Wednesday, February 28
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Blue Hat Bistro at Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 101-1505 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $118 per person
Vancouver Cocktail Week
View this post on Instagram
When: March 3 to 10
Where: Various locations around Vancouver
Tickets for closing gala: $187.71
Taste of the Tri-Cities
View this post on Instagram
Taste of the Tri-Cities is returning for its fourth year! Tour around the Tri-Cities for the chance to taste set menus from participating eateries, enjoy some sweet takeout specials, and potentially score a great discount on your meal. This year has over 70 restaurants participating. You can check out the full list here.
When: February 16 to March 10
Where: Various locations
Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of Taste of the Tri-Cities
Vancouver International Wine Festival
Vancouver International Wine Festival is filling glasses for its 45th year starting this weekend, and there’s so much for connoisseurs to discover.
There are nearly 150 wineries from 12 countries featured at the Vancouver International Wine Festival, with winery dinners, seminars, minglers, and the International Festival Tastings at the Vancouver Convention Centre.
When: February 24 to March 3
Where: Various locations
Price: Events starting at $69.99
The Bear Pop-up Dinner
View this post on Instagram
For those who have watched The Bear and have wanted to eat everything they’ve seen on the screen, look no further than this pop-up dinner hosted by the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICA). The menu includes House-Made Gnocchi with Mikey’s tomato-onion butter sauce, Braciole (flank steak, prosciutto, pine nuts, raisins), Lemon Granita, Carmy’s Mom’s Chicken Piccata (butter, lemon, capers, parsley), Sydney’s Cola-Braised Short Ribs with creamy Parmesan Risotto, Marcus’ Chocolate Layer Cake (chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate), Carmy’s Plum Gelée (a classy take on Haribo gummy bears) and some sweet surprises from PICA students.
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Tickets: $118 per person
