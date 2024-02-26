5 can't-miss food event happening in Vancouver this week: February 26 to March 4

We’ve been doing so much eating over here at Dished that we can’t believe it’s almost March. Don’t worry, we’re still here to give you a few more February food events to end off the month in style.

From some huge food and drink festivals to a The Bear-themed dinner, here are five food events happening in Vancouver this week.

Julia Child Tribute Dinner

This five-course tribute to the legendary Julia Child will feature iconic dishes from the culinary grande dame and celebrity chef Julia Child who popularized French cooking in North America via television and cookbooks.

The menu will feature Pissaladière (anchovies, onion, niçoise olives), Potage Parmentier (potatoes, leeks, cream), Salmon with Lemon-Caper Sauce (green beans almandine), Boeuf Bourguignon (pomme purée, vichy carrots), as well as Julia’s favourite dessert of Chocolate Mousse and Petit Fours.

When: Wednesday, February 28

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Blue Hat Bistro at Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 101-1505 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $118 per person

Vancouver Cocktail Week

The third annual Vancouver Cocktail Week is thrilled to welcome some of the world’s most talented bartenders to the city, allowing you to enjoy their cocktails, learn from their experiences, and raise a glass (or three) together. It will be a showcase of the city’s immense bartending talent, with events ranging from seminars, “Cinq à Sept” happy hours, and cocktail -paired dinners. Check out the opening elevated brunch at the Fairmont Pacific Rim and the closing gala at the Sutton Place Hotel.

When: March 3 to 10

Where: Various locations around Vancouver

Tickets for closing gala: $187.71

Taste of the Tri-Cities is returning for its fourth year! Tour around the Tri-Cities for the chance to taste set menus from participating eateries, enjoy some sweet takeout specials, and potentially score a great discount on your meal. This year has over 70 restaurants participating. You can check out the full list here.

When: February 16 to March 10

Where: Various locations

Vancouver International Wine Festival is filling glasses for its 45th year starting this weekend, and there’s so much for connoisseurs to discover.

The country’s premier food and wine festival will take place from February 24 to March 3, 2024, in venues across the city.

There are nearly 150 wineries from 12 countries featured at the Vancouver International Wine Festival, with winery dinners, seminars, minglers, and the International Festival Tastings at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

When: February 24 to March 3

Where: Various locations

Price: Events starting at $69.99

The Bear Pop-up Dinner

For those who have watched The Bear and have wanted to eat everything they’ve seen on the screen, look no further than this pop-up dinner hosted by the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICA). The menu includes House-Made Gnocchi with Mikey’s tomato-onion butter sauce, Braciole (flank steak, prosciutto, pine nuts, raisins), Lemon Granita, Carmy’s Mom’s Chicken Piccata (butter, lemon, capers, parsley), Sydney’s Cola-Braised Short Ribs with creamy Parmesan Risotto, Marcus’ Chocolate Layer Cake (chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate), Carmy’s Plum Gelée (a classy take on Haribo gummy bears) and some sweet surprises from PICA students.

When: Saturday, March 2

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Blue Hat Bistro at Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 101-1505 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $118 per person

