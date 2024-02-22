FoodEventsBoozeFood Events

Taste the world at Vancouver International Wine Fest starting this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Feb 22 2024, 10:37 pm
Taste the world at Vancouver International Wine Fest starting this weekend

Vancouver International Wine Festival is filling glasses for its 45th year starting this weekend, and there’s so much for connoisseurs to discover.

There are nearly 150 wineries from 12 countries featured at the Vancouver International Wine Festival, with winery dinners, seminars, minglers, and the International Festival Tastings at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

 

This year’s theme country is Italy, with 71 wineries from 13 regions coming to Vancouver. Makers from across Canada, the US, Europe, Asia, New Zealand, and more will also be in attendance.

More than 25% of this year’s participating wineries are making their VanWineFest debut and can be discovered at select restaurants and venues around the city. The festival is an excellent opportunity to meet the people behind some of your favourite wines.

Vancouver International Wine Festival

Christine McAvoy/Vancouver International Wine Festival

Festival highlights include the Bacchanalia Gala Dinner + Auction benefiting Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival, spectacular Saturday lunch La Dolce Vita, and the Tasting Room at Vancouver Convention Centre West in downtown Vancouver.

The Tasting Room will feature nearly 800 wines, many of them festival exclusives, and can be experienced in four time slots over three days. Guests will also enjoy delicious food samples while discovering the wines.

Vancouver International Wine Festival

Christine McAvoy/Vancouver International Wine Festival

Tickets are still available for the California Wines Sun Fest and Discover delle Venezie DOC wine parties, as well as the Golden State Vineyard Visions and The Global Cru seminars. You can also still pick up your tickets for the International Festival Tastings though don’t delay as they may sell out soon.

Vancouver International Wine Festival 2024

When: February 24 to March 3, 2024
Where: Venues around Vancouver

