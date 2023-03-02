Canada's Filipino Restaurant Month officially kicks off in April

Canada’s first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month kicked off last year, and lucky for us, it’s officially returning.

The Philippine Department of Tourism and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary announced the return of the month-long event today, and it will again run from April 1 to 30, 2023.

This is a great chance to eat, drink, and celebrate the cuisine and culture of the Philippines.

This project, which will be jointly executed by the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa and the Philippine Consulates General in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver, will highlight Filipino eats, ingredients, chefs, and restaurants throughout Canada.

In its first year, 40 restaurants across seven Canadian provinces and 18 cities participated in the month-long event. More than 1,000 orders of prix fixe meals were served. This year, the FRMC has high hopes those numbers will be even higher.

“Year 2 of the FRMC promises to be bigger and better as it will build on the success of our inaugural run last year,” said Zaldy Patron, the Philippine consulate general to Calgary, in a press release.

“We encourage the 957,000-strong Filipino community across Canada to become our ambassadors of goodwill and join us in promoting and mainstreaming the Filipino cuisine in this country,” Patron added.

In April, select Filipino restaurants in Calgary, Toronto, and Vancouver will offer prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

The full list of participating restaurants will be released closer to Filipino Restaurant Month. Stay tuned!

With files from Hanna McLean