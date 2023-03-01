Vancouver, it’s time to get excited. Mishmish, a new Middle Eastern-inspired bakery and coffee spot, is officially slated to open later this year.

Set to open at Fraser Street & 19th Avenue in the new Comma Properties development, Mishmish will be part bakery, part bagel shop, and part coffee shop.

This concept comes to us from a dream team consisting of Dallah (chef and owner of Superbaba) and baking and pastry experts Leah Christ and Marysol Lopez.

The trio has been working behind the scenes at Superbaba for the last few years, and they’ve already had several sold-out pop-ups selling boxes of Middle Eastern sweets and bread such as baklava and Jerusalem bagels.

“We’re excited to create something new in the coffee and bakery category. Similar to Superbaba, it will be an update to traditional Middle Eastern food and drink,” says Dallah.

“At first, we were hesitant to call it Middle Eastern, but ultimately, that will be the main influence running through the menu. Bakeries and coffee shops have been a cornerstone of communities in the Middle East for centuries, and we hope to tell some of that story with Mishmish.”

Dished is told it will focus on modern and traditional bread along with pastries and sweets from across the Middle East.

For sips, there will be an array of teas up for order as well as coffee and twists on classics like Turkish Coffee and Moroccan Mint Tea.

“We stayed quite close to tradition with the pop-up pastry boxes to see if those flavours and levels of sweetness would work here. Now that we know what works, we can play with everything in between, both our interpretations of the classics and some new creations – with nods to both mine and Marysol’s backgrounds as well,” adds Christ.

In addition to the offerings already mentioned, guests can expect an all-day menu of bites like bagel sandwiches, dips, and sides, which can all be enjoyed on both indoor and outdoor seating come launch.

Mishmish’s interior will be designed by Shawn Rassekh of RAAF Projects. We’re told to expect a minimalist, cozy vibe with touches of classic Middle Eastern design elements.

We’ll keep you posted as this spot progresses.

Address: Fraser Street & 19th Avenue (Comma Properties development)

