It may already be February, but it’s not too late to plan a romantic evening for you and your special someone during the most romantic month of the year.

If romance isn’t your thing and your greatest love is food, then you’re in luck because there are some great events to attend solo as well.

From an intimate beer-tasting event to a Valentine’s chocolate-making workshop, here are seven food events happening in February for you to check out.

Dicky’s Dumps and Rosie BBQ Collab

Dicky’s Dumps and Rosie’s BBQ are coming together for their first-ever collaboration with special dishes pairing Chinese dumplings and Texas BBQ together to welcome and celebrate the Year of the Dragon. You’ll be able to grab Crispy Dumplings and Brisket, Brisket and Dumplings Ramen, and a Brisket and Dumplings Noodle Plate, which all combine Dicky’s Dumps handmade dumplings with Rosie’s slow-smoked, grass-fed 63 Acres premium BC beef brisket.

When and Where:

February 3: Batch Vancouver — 770 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

February 10 and 11: Dalina on Main — 687 Main Street, Vancouver

February 17: Parkside Brewery — 2731 Murray Street, Port Moody

Valentine Chocolate- Making Workshop

The Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts is holding an exclusive Valentine Chocolate-Making Workshop led by the renowned master chocolatier chef Patrice. Participants will delve into the world of chocolate craftsmanship, learning how to create a heart-shaped chocolate box filled with exquisite handmade chocolate truffle bonbons. Chef Patrice will also share the secrets behind crafting delightful chocolate paste roses, because, as he says, “You can’t eat flowers!”

When: February 10

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 101-1505 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Price: $175 per person

Published on Main is inviting all oenophiles to join and celebrate the launch of its inaugural Burgundy Week. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy some of the best wines from the region from a variety of appellations — from everyday sippers to some of the most sought-after bottles in the world. Executive chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson and his team have created exclusive feature dishes to pair with the selected Burgundian wines.

When: February 16 to 25

Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street

Valentine’s Eve Rosé and Bubbles Benefits Les Dames d ’ Escoffier ’s BC Chapter

Toby’s Liquor Store on Commercial Drive is presenting an evening of rosé and bubbles with partial proceeds benefiting Les Dames d’Escoffier British Columbia’s scholarship program for women in hospitality. There will be an array of bubbles and rosés, including champagne, prosecco, sangria, cava, BC bubbles, and craft cider. Plus, to sweeten the deal, you’ll find dessert platters with selections from Goldilocks Bakery, Snowcap, and Dessert Holdings, and cheese and charcuterie with all the trimmings.

When: February 13

Time: 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Where: Toby’s Liquor Store — 2733 Commercial Drive

Price: $62.91, including tax and fees

The Vancouver International Wine Festival is one of the largest wine events, offering something for every level of wine enthusiast, collector, and trade professional. Plenty of wine tastings and galas will be taking place during the festival alongside wine seminars and minglers.

When: February 24 to March 3

Where: Various locations

Price: Events starting at $69.99

From February 9 to 11, folks can head to Vancouver’s Chinatown and enjoy the three-day celebration, which coincides with Lunar New Year. Things to look forward to include a Lunar New Year Parade, walking tours, a passport program with prize draws, and, of course, awesome grub.

When: February 9 to 11

Where: Various locations around Vancouver’s Chinatown

Dark Fields of Winter

This is an intimate winter beer-tasting experience featuring beers from Canada and around the world, as well as a special selection of locally invited BC breweries. The event is described as “Not quite a beer fest, bottleshare, or a beer bar, but somewhere unique within those core elements combined.”

When: February 23

Time: 6 pm to 11 pm

Where: Heritage Hall — 204-3102 Main Street, Vancouver

