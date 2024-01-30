FoodNewsUrbanizedGrocery

"Weird walking past now": Beloved Vancouver corner store gets a facelift

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Jan 30 2024, 11:17 pm
A beloved Vancouver corner store that has had its fair share of run-ins with pranksters has gotten a rebrand.

Hasty Market, on the corner of Main Street and 16th Avenue, is now hasty in all but name, having been rebranded to H&Z Market, and now advertises Latino food and fresh coffee.

Any Vancouver resident who has walked by the former Hasty Market will know that pranksters often spray-painted the H, turning it into an N.

Google Maps

Now, this market will never be nasty again.

vancouver corner store

Google Maps

We’ve also learned potentially why the beloved Vancouver corner store changed its name.

vancouver corner store

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

According to an H&Z Market employee, an Ontario franchise of the same name is the likely culprit behind the name change.

Ontario has a franchise of corner stores called Hasty Market, and the H&Z Market employee told Daily Hive that the Vancouver store was not affiliated with the Ontario chain of stores, which created a conflict.

It probably didn’t help that the Google listing for the Vancouver store directed you to the Ontario franchise Hasty Market Corp website.

We’ve contacted the Ontario franchise for confirmation.

Some Vancouver folks are lamenting the name change in a Reddit thread.

One Redditor reported similar findings about the connection with the Ontario franchise.

Others are just sharing their feelings about the changes.

One thing’s certain: that part of Main Street will never look the same again.

