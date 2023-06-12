10 awesome things to do with your dad on Father's Day in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Father’s Day is coming up and we want to make sure you’re ready to treat Dad to a fun day out!

There are plenty of activities and events happening in Metro Vancouver that your pop, grandfather, or any of your fantastic father figures will love. So get ready to enjoy some quality time.

Here are 10 things to do with your dad in Metro Vancouver this Father’s Day.

What: The inaugural South Asian Family Festival (SAF Festival) is happening at the PNE Fairgrounds with live entertainment, exciting rides, and more.

The festival will include a marketplace with vendors from both Canada and India, a fashion show featuring top Indian and Bollywood designers, a car and truck show and shine, plus many other features and attractions.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Calling all car buffs. Il Centro’s Classica Auto Italiana is a stunning display of classic Italian automobiles and motorcycles. There will also be food and drinks for sale during the auto show, but make sure to not spill anything.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre – 3075 Slocan Street Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: The world’s largest inflatable obstacle course called “The Monster” is coming to Abbotsford. Tackle 42 thrilling obstacles including an 18-metre Mega Slide, a Tunnel of Love, and The Bouncy Cage of Doom. After you complete the obstacle course, you can enjoy street food, refreshing drinks, or craft beers on the site.

When: June 15 to 18, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Tradex – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Cost: $26.64 to $36.89, purchase online

What: Take Dad out to the ballgame! Toronto Blue Jays affiliate Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Hillsboro Hops from June 13 to 18, with a giveaway on Father’s Day. The first 500 dads will receive a special commemorative hat.

When: June 13 to 18, 2023 (Father’s Day giveaway on Sunday)

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Lafarge Lake hosts a Family Fishing Day during BC’s free fishing weekend. Experts will be available to teach participants new techniques for catching rainbow trout, plus there will be fly tying lessons, casting lessons, and a salmon raffle.

No license is needed during Family Fishing Day, and prizes will be given out at the end of the event.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Lafarge Lake – Town Centre Park, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Bring your dad down to The Improv Centre on Granville Island for an afternoon of laughs with some of Vancouver’s top comedians. The Father Day’s show is family-friendly and will be inspired by the audience’s suggestions. And yes, there will be beer!

When: June 18, 2023

Time: Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2023 is taking place at Swangard Stadium with Juno Award-winning headliners Said The Whale as well as Fake Shark, Generous Thieves, Savannah Read, and Dani Camacho.

The 19+ fundraiser will be serving refreshing beverages from a variety of local faves, including Luppolo Brewing Company, Dageraad Brewing, and Pacific Breeze Winery. Food trucks on-site to sate your appetite include mouth-watering Mexican dishes by Ay! Mamacita, sizzling eats by Burgerholic and Mr. Tube Steak, and cool treats by Crema Ice Cream.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders in Western Canada, specifically the Rocky Mountains. Soar over some of the most awe-inspiring vistas in the world-famous Rockies.

When: Now until June 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Guests can discover hundreds of named varieties of the “Queen of Flowers” at The 66th Biennial Rose Show, and the festivities are free to enjoy.

The main event of this year’s Rose Show is a judged competition with a massive array of blooms freshly cut from members’ gardens. Stroll through the roses arranged by class, colour, and fragrance. Floral fans can also check out the highly anticipated photography competition before chatting with veteran rosarians about their rose-related questions and concerns.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12:30 to 4:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is opening for its 2023 season on Friday, June 16, and it’s the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h on the gravity-fed coaster. The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

When: Opens June 16, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online