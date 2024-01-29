Starbucks is introducing two brand-new Oleato beverages

Starbucks Canada is launching two new drinks and they’re both made with an ingredient you might not expect: olive oil. More specifically, Partanna cold pressed extra virgin olive oil.

These new drinks are part of Starbucks’ brand-new Oleato beverages: the Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut and Oleato Oat Latte.

Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut is made with Starbucks Blonde espresso combined with notes of warm toffeenut and creamy oat beverage, topped with vanilla sweet cream that is infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

Similarly, the Oleato Oat Latte is also made with Starbucks Blonde espresso and is infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil and steamed with creamy oat beverage.

“Oleato brings together Starbucks coffee deliciously infused with Partanna cold pressed extra virgin olive oil, resulting in an elevated coffee experience with a velvety smooth, delicately sweet, and lush flavor and texture,” shared Starbucks.

Additionally, you can now order any iced beverage with Oleato Golden Foam. Starbucks recommends trying this on drinks like the Iced Chai Tea Latte or the Dragon Drink Starbucks Refresher.

“Partanna created a highly curated blend of extra virgin olive oil from the finest Mediterranean olives, including the high-quality Nocellara del Belice (also called Castelvetrano) olives from Partanna, Sicily,” continued Starbucks. “The blend was thoughtfully selected to pair perfectly with Starbucks Blonde Roast, which is then skillfully infused in the beverage to unlock a smooth and delicious experience like no other.”

This drink has already launched in other parts of the world, with it first launching in Italy in 2023, and there have been some mixed reviews.

In a Reddit thread reviewing the drink, one user said, “Honest opinion on the Oleato Oatmilk latte. I have a pretty developed palette and it tasted like crushed walnut shells and dirt. I threw it away.”

Comment

byu/vsccn22 from discussion

instarbucksbaristas

Another user said, “It wasn’t very good. Also almost sh*t my pants not even 20 minutes later. I haven’t had the Hershey squirts this bad from any coffee drink ever. And coffee does go through me. But this? This was horrific.”

However, not all comments were negative. One user said, “Yes, it was good! It was very filling, which was the olive oil, I think!” while another said, “I love it!! It’s my favorite.”

Will you be trying these new Starbucks drinks when they launch on January 30? Let us know in the comments

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok