"Don't move here": Canadian TikToker finds $200 price tag on chicken

You might think you’ve seen expensive chicken before, but what this Canadian TikToker found is on another level.

In a video, Cass Szabo-Morgan showed a pack of drumsticks from a Costco in Edmonton, Alberta, that were marked at a cost of $202.18 before panning to an even more expensive pack at $224.58.

“This is for anyone thinking about moving to Canada, our food prices are outrageous,” she shared in the video. “Moral of the story: don’t move here.”

However, Canadians shouldn’t fret about having to pay $200 for their chicken.

Szabo-Morgan told Dished that “the video is satire/for humour because it was definitely a misprint on the chicken.”

However, Szabo-Morgan wanted to share that, while this video was a joke, the cost of living in Canada isn’t quite so funny.

“I think it’s incredibly heartbreaking that people are moving and immigrating to Canada for a better life only to essentially be homeless or jobless,” she continued.

“Immigrants are being forced to leave because of the skyrocketing cost of living and I don’t think that’s right.”

This isn’t the only time Canadians have been upset about grocery prices. When comparing the price of ham from 2019 and 2024, people were surprised to find the price had doubled.

Others have been shocked when looking at the price of prepackaged foods at grocery stores, too.

Have you felt the impacts of inflation on your grocery bill? Let us know in the comments.