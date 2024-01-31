I tried the McDonald's McRib for the first time and here's what I thought

Over the years, we’ve had some sad losses to the McDonald’s menu (RIP McPizza), but one long-time fan favourite is making a reappearance.

There have been social media calls for the McRib to be brought back after leaving McDonald’s menus in 2014. McDonald’s has finally relented, bringing back the popular handheld for a limited time.

McDonald’s touts the sandwich as a boneless pork shoulder patty slathered with BBQ sauce, pickles, and onions. It can’t be that bad, right?

I’ve never tried a McRib before, and I was intrigued by all the hype around it — especially given that, in my opinion, it really doesn’t look all that appetizing.

My main issue with its appearance is the pork patty, which is pressed into a shape that vaguely resembles ribs but in the most off-putting way. However, as a glutton for punishment, I headed out to my local McDonald’s to get my hands on one.

The first thing I noticed upon getting hold of the McRib box was the generous amount of barbecue sauce. The smell hits you immediately, even with the box firmly shut. The outside of the box alone was sticky and when I opened it up, it kind of resembled a crime scene.

The pickles and onions were thrown on randomly, and I had to accept pretty early on that it was going to be a messy eat.

However, appearances aside, a lot can forgiven if something tastes good. Sadly for me, the McRib fell a bit flat in that department as well. To pay its dues, it wasn’t anywhere near as bad as I was expecting, but it still just didn’t hit the spot.

The patty was unseasoned, and the overwhelming taste was just of BBQ sauce. Even the onions and pickles couldn’t compete with that amount of BBQ sauce. While it certainly wasn’t bad, I can’t say it was good, either.

Personally, it just isn’t a sandwich that I would wait 10 years to get my hands on again.

If you’re a McRib fan, I’m truly happy for you… but I’ll be sticking to McNuggets from now on.