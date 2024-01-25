McDonald's is officially bringing the McRib back to Canada after 10 years

It’s been a long, long time since Canadians have been able to get their hands on one of McDonald’s most legendary sandwiches, but that’s finally about to change.

The McRib, one of McDonald’s most-loved handhelds, is finally making its big return to Canada this month after a 10-year hiatus.

With its boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce, onions and pickles, all served up on a homestyle bun, it’s easy to see why Canadians have been desperate to get their hands on the McRib once again.

While the McRib was first introduced to restaurants in 1982, it eventually disappeared from McDonald’s menus in Canada in 2014.

The McRib eventually was reintroduced in the US in 2022, but Canadians were disappointed to find out that the sandwich would not be returning north of the border.

Despite its decade-long absence, the McRib has cultivated a huge following over the years, with McDonald’s receiving thousands of social media inquiries about its return.

In November, McDonald’s even snuck the McRib onto the menus of some Canadian stores, signalling a return across the country.

Now, the fast-food giant is officially bringing the tangy and delicious McRib to participating McDonald’s locations in Canada starting January 30.

Be warned, it’s only returning for a limited time, so you’ll want to move fast if there’s been a McRib-shaped hole in your heart for the last 10 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald’s 🇨🇦 (@mcdonaldscanada)

With this exciting throwback heading to McDonald’s menus, do we dare ask about the return of the McPizza?