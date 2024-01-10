The Portabella Mushroom Melt is back at Wendy's

Mushrooms? Check. Bacon? Check. Ooey gooey melty cheese-y goodness? Triple check.

That’s right, the fan-favourite Portabella Mushroom Melt has made its way back onto Wendy’s menus.

The handheld — which Wendy’s refers to as “the best burger in every universe” — features cheesy sauce dunked on portabella mushrooms, three strips of applewood smoked bacon and Wendy’s classic square patty of fresh, never-frozen Canadian beef.

Over the last few months, Wendy’s has added numerous permanent and limited-time offerings to its menu, including its chicken strips and French toast sticks, BBQ bacon cheeseburger, and its new breakfast offerings.

Be sure to get Wendy’s Portabella Mushroom Melt soon because this burger is only here for a limited time.

