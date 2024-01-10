FoodFood NewsCanada

The Portabella Mushroom Melt is back at Wendy's

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Jan 10 2024, 5:49 pm
The Portabella Mushroom Melt is back at Wendy's

Mushrooms? Check. Bacon? Check. Ooey gooey melty cheese-y goodness? Triple check.

That’s right, the fan-favourite Portabella Mushroom Melt has made its way back onto Wendy’s menus.

The handheld — which Wendy’s refers to as “the best burger in every universe” — features cheesy sauce dunked on portabella mushrooms, three strips of applewood smoked bacon and Wendy’s classic square patty of fresh, never-frozen Canadian beef.

Over the last few months, Wendy’s has added numerous permanent and limited-time offerings to its menu, including its chicken strips and French toast sticks, BBQ bacon cheeseburger, and its new breakfast offerings.

Be sure to get Wendy’s Portabella Mushroom Melt soon because this burger is only here for a limited time.

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok. 

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop