The magical CP Holiday Train has revealed its BC stops this December

The CP Holiday Train rolls into BC this December, bringing lights, music, and holiday cheer to tons of communities across the province.

The 26th edition of the beloved holiday tradition will travel across Canada and the US this season to raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks.

Attendees at each CP Holiday Train stop will also enjoy a free and festive concert by Juno winners Magic! and fast-rising star Sofia Camara.

The magical train will be chugging through 16 communities in BC this month, including Maple Ridge, Port Moody, Pitt Meadows, and Port Coquitlam.

Here are all the locations and dates the holiday train will be stopping:

December 16

Arrives in Golden at 1:15 pm

Arrives in Revelstoke at 6:15 pm

December 17

Arrives in Sicamous at 5:15 pm

Arrives in Canoe at 6:45 pm

Arrives in Salmon Arm at 8 pm

Arrives in Notch Hill at 9:30 pm

December 18

Arrives in Chase at 2:45 pm

Arrives in Kamloops at 5 pm

Arrives in Savona at 7:05 pm

Arrives in Ashcroft at 8:45 pm

December 19

Arrives in Lytton at 11:30 am

Arrives in Agassiz at 5:45 pm

Arrives in Maple Ridge (Haney) at 8 pm

Arrives in Pitt Meadows at 9:05 pm

December 20

Arrives in Port Moody at 5:45 pm

Arrives in Port Coquitlam at 7:15 pm

For more information on the CP Holiday Train and to follow along on the journey, check out its schedule here.

CP Holiday Train – Metro Vancouver

When: December 19 and 20, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free; donations for the local food bank to help those in need are encouraged

With files from Laine Mitchell