Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for the city of Toronto.

According to the EC, a blizzard warning is in effect as of 7:59 am as strong winds and near-zero visibility are expected to last throughout the day on Monday and into the evening.

Due to a low-pressure system coming south of the Great Lakes, significant snowfall and blizzard conditions will make its way to the region.

As of 9:19 am, the total snowfall amount has increased and is expected to be 40 to 60 cm, with peak rates of 8 to 10 cm per hour this morning.

To make conditions even more hazardous, winds are expected to reach up to 60 km/h, causing blowing snow, making the morning commute “extremely hazardous” due to widespread poor visibility.

The worst of the storm is expected to last until 11 am.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. If you become stranded in a vehicle, do not leave. The vehicle offers a form of protection from the cold,” says Environment Canada.

“A single person walking through the snow is harder to find than a stranded car or truck. If you do travel and become lost, remain where you are until the blizzard has passed.”

The Toronto Police have since shut down both the DVP and Gardiner Expressway due to the hazardous snow conditions that continue to wreak havoc on the city.

All ramps have been closed in order to allow any existing vehicles that are stuck and snowplows to clear out the routes, according to TPS.

The TTC and GO transit are also facing cancellations and delays as all bus and streetcar routes are affected by snow-covered roadways.

Toronto Public Library has closed all branches, and the Toronto District School Board has opted for at-home learning for the day.

Along with the blizzard warning, the City of Toronto has issued another Extreme Cold Weather Alert (ECWA), opening all Warming Centres.

Environment Canada recommends staying indoors or in your vehicle to avoid any potential dangers.

More snow is expected throughout the week, lowering in intensity on Tuesday.