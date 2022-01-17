NewsWeather

All Toronto Public Library branches close due to snow storm

Brooke Taylor
Jan 17 2022, 2:49 pm
eskystudio/Shutterstock

All branches of Toronto Public Library will remain closed on Monday as a storm dumps several centimetres of snow on the city.

The library service made the announcement on Monday morning.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Toronto as the city could between 30 to 50 cm of snow. Toronto District School Board has cancelled busses and in-person learning, and the City has opened its warming centres.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a book to snuggle up with on this snowy day, check out the Toronto Public Library’s online collection. Their online content can be read from your ebook reader, computer or tablet.

