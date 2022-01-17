All Toronto Public Library branches close due to snow storm

All branches of Toronto Public Library will remain closed on Monday as a storm dumps several centimetres of snow on the city.

The library service made the announcement on Monday morning.

All library branches will be closed today due to weather conditions. We’ll continue to keep you updated. — Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) January 17, 2022

A blizzard warning is in effect for Toronto as the city could between 30 to 50 cm of snow. Toronto District School Board has cancelled busses and in-person learning, and the City has opened its warming centres.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a book to snuggle up with on this snowy day, check out the Toronto Public Library’s online collection. Their online content can be read from your ebook reader, computer or tablet.