TDSB opts for online learning instead of a snow day as blizzard hits

Toronto District School Board students will be looking wistfully at the snow as they’re stuck inside for another day of online learning.

Ontario students were expected to head back to the class today, but a blizzard in Toronto has put a quick end to those plans. Parents were alerted to the potential for Monday to pivot to remote learning on Sunday evening. One Twitter user shared that they received the notification as late as 7 pm.

“It’s important to note that staff had prepared for a day of in-person learning today; however, given this decision was made on short notice because of the weather, we would ask for your patience as staff do their very best to provide remote learning and where not feasible, will post work for students, this morning,” a statement from the school reads.

Parents were quick to call out the school board for making students do classes online when in a normal year, it would’ve been a snow day. Until Sunday evening, TDSB’s snow day policy was to cancel remote learning.

As a parent, receiving a 7pm email about a complete 180 change to tdsb incliment weather policy is unacceptable.This is yet another change students have to deal with in a time when they are struggling to cope with constant change. A snow day would have done wonders for my kids. — JHM (@jhlm2004) January 17, 2022

A Twitter account representing Toronto high school teachers called out the move, saying that teachers are already at a breaking point. Teachers had to create both in-person and remote learning options on Sunday evening to accommodate the change in the snow day policy.

Shame on @TDSB for the Sunday evening “pivot” on snow day policy. Such a lack of regard for your employees when they are literally at their breaking point. #onted #TDSB — Toronto Teachers (@OSSTFtoronto) January 17, 2022

A screenshot of an email that went out to parents showed that the school board’s previous snow day policy, until Sunday evening, was to treat snow days like snow days. The email says that the board felt it was “best” to opt for remote learning in light of recent educational interruptions and students being online for the last two weeks.

Hey ⁦@tdsb⁩, Just got your email as a parent and I’m assuming you aren’t being transparent with parents. Since none of your staff have to check their email off of work hours I am assuming my son’s teacher won’t be ready for online learning tomorrow. P.s. not cool. pic.twitter.com/IAVFw5UAqv — Muna Kadri (@munakadri) January 17, 2022

It looks like some teachers may have understood the assignment, though. One parent user shared their child’s lessons for the day, including building a snow structure, drinking hot cocoa, and colouring the snow.