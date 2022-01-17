Here are the locations of all Toronto warming centres

As snow piled up on Monday morning, the City of Toronto issued another Extreme Cold Weather Alert (ECWA), meaning all Warming Centres will remain open.

The centres, which open temperatures are forecasted to reach -15°C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20°C or colder, have been operating since January 7, when the current cold snap began.

There are four Warming Centres located across Toronto, and they can be found at:

129 Peter Street

5800 Yonge Street

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes’ Boulevard

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Drive

The centres are generally open starting at 7 pm on the day an alert is issued and remain open until noon on the day an alert is terminated. Monday’s ECWA is in effect until further notice.

At the centres, individuals will have access to resting space, snacks, washroom facilities, and referrals to an emergency shelter.

According to the City of Toronto, the Warming Centres can accommodate approximately 165 people. COVID-19 safety protocols are implemented at each centre, including physical distancing, the mandatory use of masks, hand washing, symptom screening, enhanced cleaning, and providing transportation to isolation and recovery sites for individuals awaiting test results or who receive positive test results.