In August 2024, % Arabica opened its first kiosk pop-up in Canada right here in Vancouver for a limited time. Now, the coffee brand has announced it will be extending the duration of its pop-up into October.

Located in Oakridge Park Gallery (1067 W Cordova Street), this spot for curated caffeinated sips is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm.

This is the brand’s first Vancouver presence. % Arabica opened its first BC location in Whistler in June after some significant delays.

The pop-up will operate until October 6.

% Arabica also has two Toronto locations here in Canada and over 100 around the globe, with more soon to come.

The independent coffee brand emphasizes high-quality coffee, toting “the world’s finest beans” and an elevated design at each of its storefronts.

% Arabica — Vancouver (kiosk)

Address: Oakridge Park Gallery — 1067 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

