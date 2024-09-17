A new spot serving a “variety of Japanese fusion dishes with signature drinks” is gearing up to open in New Westminster.

Kioku Cafe is opening at 120-888 Carnarvon Street, which is the former location of AKD Kitchen Soup + Goods.

Not much is known about this new fusion restaurant. On its announcement post on Instagram, the restaurant said, “Your next favourite spot for Japanese fusion is almost here.”

“Think Kioku signature picnic sampler, Truffle Mushrooms Noodles, and a vibe you won’t forget.”

The restaurant also shared it will be opening sometime in October.

AKD Kitchen closed its doors on August 21.

“After four years and eight months of dedicated service, we regret to inform you that we will be closing our doors this Saturday. We want to express our deepest gratitude for your support and patronage throughout this journey.”

But don’t worry, the restaurant’s Langley kitchen will remain open.

Kioku Cafe

Address: 120-888 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster

