Drake was in town this week for two shows at Rogers Area, one of which was rescheduled due to technical issues.

Aside from fans’ disappointment and the chaos that ensued, it seems Drake has been having a grand ‘ol time in our city, indulging in peach bellinis from Cactus Club and world-class eats from some of our finest Italian establishments.

In case you want to recreate Drake’s dining tour on your own, here’s a roundup of all the Vancouver restaurants he’s been spotted at during his visit.

La Terrazza

One of Vancouver’s most popular spots for Italian eats, La Terrazza, confirmed the rapper was at the 1088 Cambie Street eatery on Sunday evening.

The Yaletown restaurant hosted the artist and shared a snap of the occasion, captioning the post, “An absolute privilege to welcome Drake to our restaurant @laterrazzarestaurant for an exclusive dinner event this Sunday, as we wish him continued success for his upcoming concert in Vancouver.”

Address: 1088 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cioppino’s

It seems the Canadian rapper’s appetite for Italian food is insatiable, as he was also just seen dining at the award-winning Cioppino’s.

An Instagram post shared by the restaurant, with a caption that says only “#goat #fam,” shows several photos of Drake posing with Cioppino’s Chef Giuseppe “Pino” Posteraro and other restaurant staff. Drake himself also shared some photos from his meal at the restaurant, which has previously been called one of the best Italian restaurants in the world.

Address: 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cactus Club

It seems that, despite Vancouver’s wealth of fabulous restaurants, the Canadian rapper has a serious soft spot for Cactus Club. Ahead of his Vancouver show earlier this week, Drake apparently said he was looking forward to dining at Cactus Club, but until he was able to go in person, he “demanded” that the Coal Harbour location send him over four “peach-llinis [sic] over to my hotel room right now.”

“This is my last show in Vancouver. I need to juice up,” he said.

Since then, Drake has been spotted strolling into the restaurant to enjoy another CC meal – and probably more peach bellinis, too. His love for the drink is so notorious now that even Cactus Club itself has poked fun at the request.

Address: Multiple locations, but Drake seemed to favour the Coal Harbour location at 1085 Canada Place