DQ to celebrate National Ice Cream Day with 50-cent vanilla cones
Jul 10 2024, 4:29 pm
Sometimes you need a nice cold sweet little treat to get you through the day, and Dairy Queen has got you covered.
To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, the soft-serve chain will be selling small vanilla ice cream cones for just $0.50.
This epic deal will only be available for one day, July 21, and only to DQ Rewards members (so be sure to sign up so you don’t miss out).
Those looking for other great summer deals can head over to Wendy’s for its $0.99 Frosty’s and $1 fries, or McDonald’s for its Summer Treat Days for $1 ice cream, drinks, and more.
Will you be celebrating National Ice Cream Day at Dairy Queen? Let us know in the comments.