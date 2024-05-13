FoodFood NewsSpecials & DealsCanada

Marco Ovies
May 13 2024, 8:08 pm
McDonald's Summer Treat Days return with $1 ice cream, drinks, and more

The day has finally come: McDonald’s Summer Drink and Treat Days has returned.

Starting May 14, you’ll be able to score a vanilla cone, small fountain drink, or small iced coffee for just $1.

But the savings don’t end there. For $2 you can get a small Fruit Splash in any flavour. Other $2 items include sundaes and a snack-size milkshake (we’re still waiting on confirmation that this deal will include the Grimace Shake, which is making its Canadian debut).

For $3, McDonald’s is offering a small size of any of its new cold brews, smoothies, or coffee Frappés.

Looking for an even sweeter deal? McDonald’s confirmed in an Instagram comment that any size of fountain drink or iced coffee will be available for just $1 through the McDonald’s app. If you haven’t already downloaded it, now might be the time.

Will you be grabbing one of these discounted treats this summer? Let us know in the comments.

