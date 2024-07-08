From Tim Hortons to politics, it turns out that the internet has a lot of hot takes to share about Canada.

An online discussion was recently prompted on Reddit by one user who asked the following question:

“A friend of mine called it a hot take when I told our visiting American friend to not waste time with any brands’ all-dressed chips other than Ruffles… They truly are a god-tier chip. So this has me curious as to any other Canadian hot takes that YOU may have?” they wrote in the Ask a Canadian subreddit.

Many Canadians wanted to share their perspectives on food — particularly Canadian snacks.

One person had a lot to say about the best chip flavours that Americans don’t get to indulge in.

“I’ve lived out of Canada since 2018. Man, Sunchips were goated. I miss them. Sweet Chili Heat Doritos, and Ketchup chips, too,” they said.

Another person pitched in on the topic of candy.

“Coffee Crisp is just Canadian tiramisu,” they said.

One person took a strong stance against the much-loved chocolate bar.

“Coffee Crips are mid,” they said.

A different commenter shared high praise for one of the most legendary Canadian snacks.

“Hawkins Cheezies are the superior cheesy corn snack. That ‘cool cat’ brand just isn’t as good,” they said.

There were also some hot takes about Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons.

A Redditor noted that the brand has gone downhill and has been “trash for years.”

However, that might not be an original hot take, as many have shared their disappointment with the brand for quite some time.

A 2018 poll from the Angus Reid Institute found that one in three Canadians said their opinion of the company was worsening.

One person said that while Timmies is “crap” in Canada, its international chains are “pretty good.”

As it turns out, some Tim Hortons locations abroad are beautifully designed cafes, much different from the ones we have at home.

Aside from the food hot takes, Redditors also expressed their views on social and political issues, and how Canadians are perceived.

Many agree that there is a misconception that Canadians are some of the friendliest people in the world.

“Canadians’ reputation for being very friendly is dramatically exaggerated. We tend to be more orderly and polite, but I’m not sure that exactly equates to friendliness,” wrote a Redditor.

Another person agreed, stating that Canadians are “polite [but] not nice.”

“I always say we aren’t friendlier, we just act friendlier,” added another.

One brave Albertan took to the Reddit thread to share an interesting and controversial hot take.

“Sorry, but we ARE the embarrassing cousins,” they said. “Stop throwing a tantrum every time Ottawa looks at us funny.”

One commenter noted that Canadians don’t have a strong sense of “national identity.”

“The average Canadian knows shockingly little about their country’s history,” they said.

Another took shots at Canadians who “complain about Americans not knowing anything about Canada” because they would “absolutely fail a Canadian citizenship test.”

Last year, a poll from Leger found that less than a quarter of Canadians would pass the Canadian citizenship test. You can try your hand at a test here.

What are your hot takes about Canada? Let us know in the comments.