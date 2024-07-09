Just a month after Wendy’s dropped its $0.99 frosty deal, the fast-food chain is offering another tasty offer.

In celebration of National Fry Day, Wendy’s will be selling large fries for just $1.

The promo is available starting July 10 and goes until July 30. This deal is available exclusively through its app, so be sure to download it now so you don’t miss a single day of fry savings.

“Whether they’re enjoyed on their own or paired with our fresh-never-frozen burgers, our fries are sure to hit the spot!” Wendy’s told Dished.

Wendy’s isn’t the only fast food company offering $1 deals during the summer. McDonald’s has also recently brought back its Summer Treat Days, which includes $1 ice cream, drinks, and more.

Will you be taking advantage of Wendy’s National Fry Day deal?? Let us know in the comments.