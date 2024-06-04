Wendy's drops limited-edition menu item, 99¢ Frosty deal across Canada

New fast-food menu item drop alert! Wendy’s has shared that its Saucy Chicken Strips are now available across Canada.

The latest savoury bite from the chain is on menus nationwide now for a limited time only. They’ll be departing on July 14.

The strips are sauced and tossed in your choice of Spicy Buffalo or Sweet Honey BBQ sauce. They come in orders of three.

We’ll add this to our list of new bites to try.

On top of that new morsel, Wendy’s 99¢ Frosty deal is back. Folks can snack on this cheap sweet treat in chocolate or vanilla flavours all summer long.

