Tahini product recalled across Canada due to salmonella risk

Health Canada says a brand of tahini paste is being recalled across Canada due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall, announced on July 6, states that Al’Fez is recalling jars of its Natural Tahini, a paste made with ground sesame seeds, due to the risk.

“The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible salmonella contamination,” reads the statement. “There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.”

The health agency urges people to check if they have the recalled products and warns them not to consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute them.

The lots affected by the recall include the following codes: 3354 best before June 20, 2025, and 4004 best before July 4, 2025.

If you have the recalled product, you can throw it out or return it to where you purchased it.

Health Canada also warns that food contaminated with salmonella “may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

“Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea,” states the agency. “Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”

However, salmonella could be more dangerous for young children, pregnant people, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation to ensure the recalled product is pulled from the marketplace.

According to Al’Fez’s website, the company’s products are sold in Metro, IGA, Walmart, Loblaws, Zehrs, Provigo, Atlantic Superstore, Independent, Sobeys, Real Canadian Superstore, and Longo’s.