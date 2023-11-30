McDonald's is finally launching an "adult Happy Meal" in Canada

It’s time to relive your childhood years as McDonald’s is bringing back its viral “adult Happy Meals,” and this time, they’re going to be available in Canada.

Starting December 11, Canadians will be able to get their hands on the limited-edition Kerwin Frost box, a collaboration with New York artist Kerwin Frost.

The Kerwin Frost box brings a hit of nostalgia with everything we know and love about childhood Happy Meals, a decorated box, and even a toy of sorts.

McDonald’s lovers in Canada will receive one of six collectable McNugget Buddies with mix-and-match outfits inspired by Frost’s childhood experiences.

Among the collectables will be Kerwin Frost, mayor of Frost Way; Don Bernice, a wise stylist; Uptown Moe, the neighbourhood hero; Waffutu, the curious optimist; BRRICK, the cool guy; and Darla, the dreamer.

McNugget Buddies first appeared with McDonald’s Happy Meals way back in 1988, and it’s exciting to see them making a comeback as part of the collaboration.

The happy meals will also come with your choice of either 10 Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, as well as medium fries and a medium fountain drink of your choice.

Canadians may remember missing out on last year’s Cactus Plant Flea Market box, which only launched in the US.

It’s not known how long the Kerwin Frost boxes will be around, but given the hype around the Cactus Plant Flea Market box, it’s safe to say these are going to be a hit!