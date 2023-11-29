Grand Neptune Seafood is offering all-you-can-eat crab and lobster

Feeling crabby? Maybe this all-you-can-eat crab and lobster deal will cheer you up.

From today until December 10, you can get this incredible deal at Grand Neptune Seafood Restaurant in Burnaby.

You can order this all-you-can-eat seafood feast from 3 pm until closing, but you have an hour-and-a-half time limit, so be sure to make the most of this epic deal.

It will cost you $88 for the AYCE crab and $98 for crab and lobster. Kids under three are able to eat for free, and those aged four to ten can enjoy it for just $49.

Grand Neptune also specializes in delectable dim sum and sizzling stir-fry creations alongside its impressive selection of live seafood.

You can visit Grand Neptune daily from 9 am to 10 pm.

Address: 4331 Dominion Street, Burnaby

