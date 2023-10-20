Vancouver, we’ve got some news worth raising a glass to.

Earlier this week, City Council approved bylaw amendments to allow the sale of wine on shelves in grocery stores in Vancouver.

“Allowing wine on shelves not only supports businesses but also ensures residents have access to the services they desire in the most efficient way possible,” said Chief Licence Inspector Sarah Hicks.

“This change brings Vancouver in line with other municipalities across the Lower Mainland.”

While this is good news for wine lovers in general, on the business side of things, there are a few restrictions and provincial requirements grocery stores must clear in order to obtain a special wine store licence.

The stores must have “a primary focus on selling all types and brands of foods, and non-liquor beverages.” They must also be over 10,000 sq ft (including storage space), hold a valid provincial wine store licence that permits wine on shelves in grocery stores, ensure staff are 19+ and have a valid Serving it Right certificate, and an approved security plan.

Eligible stores also can’t already have an existing or proposed licensee retail store, wine store, or BC Liquor Store location.

Convenience stores and “multipurpose” stores won’t be eligible for this licence.

It’s also worth noting, there is currently a freeze on new wine stores. New applications are not being accepted, and there is no waitlist.

Stores that are permitted to sell wine in select areas can also stock their shelves with cider, mead, and sake.

The sale of wine on shelves in grocery stores will be permitted later this fall; we’ll keep you posted as more info is released on locations.