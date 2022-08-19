Hawksworth and former Cactus Club president announce partnership

Awarding-winning Vancouver chef David Hawksworth has officially welcomed a new investment partner, Richard Jaffray.

Jaffray is a notable hospitality entrepreneur who is the founder and former president of Cactus Club.

Earlier this year, news of Jaffray’s departure from Cactus Club broke as it was announced that long-time investor in the restaurant brand, the Fullers, now owned 100% of the business, and Jaffray would be stepping down as president of the restaurant chain.

Father-son duo Bus and Stan Earl Fuller founded another prominent dining chain, Earls, in 1982.

The Hawksworth Restaurant Group says Jaffray has “secured a financial interest in the acclaimed restaurant group,” after Singapore-based Georgia Properties Partnership sold its stake in the business.

We’re told Jaffray will offer “a fresh perspective” to the restaurant group through his role as capital investor and advisor, and that Chef Hawksworth’s lead role with the group will “remain unchanged.”

“I’ve had a lifelong passion for the restaurant industry, and I’ve always had tremendous respect for Chef David Hawksworth and Hawksworth Restaurant Group’s many accomplishments,” says Richard Jaffray.

“I’m looking forward to adding value and contributing to the team’s continued success.”

Hawksworth Restaurant Group’s portfolio includes Hawksworth Restaurant at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Nightingale, and two Bel Cafe locations, all located in Vancouver, BC.