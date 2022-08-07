The Downtown Eastside homeless encampment on East Hastings Street, near Main Street, as of July 21, 2022. (submitted)

Amidst the growing Downtown Eastside tent city, a small fire on Hastings Street Saturday morning was put out by Vancouver Fire Rescue services.

Assistant Fire Chief Brian Bertuzzi said that crews put out a tent fire early Saturday morning. It was vacant at the time, but its contents were destroyed. No injuries were reported.

“It was contained to the structure of origin and did not spread,” Bertuzzi said.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) has a huge presence in the Downtown Eastside to respond to emergencies.

“We’re always present there. It’s so busy, we have four firetrucks at the Firehall around the corner, and we are responding to a multitude of calls every day,” said Bertuzzi.

Last month, Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry ordered the immediate removal of all tents and structures on the sidewalks of East Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside, where an encampment of densely situated tents and structures has formed.

“Should a fire occur in the area in its current condition, it would be catastrophic, putting lives at risk and jeopardizing hundreds of units of much-needed housing,” read a bulletin from the City.

“The situation on East Hastings Street near Main Street in the DTES has grown significantly more unsafe due in part to increased structures and decreased accessibility.”

The encampment exploded in size after Vancouver Police officers stopped accompanying City maintenance crews on July 1 during their daily task of removing debris and garbage on the streets.

This pivot away from police accompanying City crews followed growing calls from activists, who accused the crews of dismantling and discarding vacant tents and personal belongings on the streets.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.