Third-alarm fire rips through three buildings in Downtown Eastside (VIDEO)

Vancouver firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire early Monday morning that spread to three buildings in the Downtown Eastside and displaced approximately 40 people.

The flames broke out at Powell Street and Princess Avenue, Vancouver Fire Rescue Chief Karen Fry said in a 5 am tweet.

Our @VanFireRescue crews on scene at a 3rd alarm fire involving 3 buildings on Powell St/Princess Avenue.

Assistant Chief Pierre Morin said there was a “significant fire event or explosion” in a shed between two of the buildings, and the flames got in through the windows on either side.

The buildings, which contain single-room occupancy (SRO) housing, are more than 100 years old, and Morin said it took firefighters some time to search inside to find the flames.

“About an hour in the ceiling collapsed, so we had to pull crews out and go defensive,” he said.

About 50 firefighters joined the battle against the blaze, which left both SRO buildings uninhabitable due to fire and water damage.

Approximately 40 residents of the building can’t go back home.

The fire caused several road closures in the area while crews doused the flames.

The fire added haze to the sky throughout downtown Vancouver, with residents as far away as Fairview reported smelling smoke.

Investigators are still determining the how the fire started, and engineers will need to examine the building before residents are allowed back.