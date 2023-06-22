If you’re like us, sometimes a beer tastes best when it costs near to nothing.

The same goes for cocktails, shots, and all the other drinks you can think of.

Vancouver as a whole is an expensive city, but there are a number of bars and pubs that don’t force us to break the bank. The trick is to know where they are, and we’ve got your back.

We’ve rounded up some of the best places around Vancouver to go for cheap drinks that you won’t want to miss sippin’.

If you’re looking for a chill place to grab a drink then look no further than Elwoods. Its “beat the clock” happy hour starts at 3 pm and runs to 6 pm, with high balls going for $3.75 in the first hour and ales available for $4 in the second hour, which then go up to $4.25 in the last.

The atmosphere is perfect for a lowkey time with friends. It also has daily rotating food specials for you to pair with your drink.

Address: 3357 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-4301

This quaint and quirky spot is a great place for cheap beers. You can grab a sleeve for around $5, or a pitcher for around $17.

The drinks paired with the cozy atmosphere create the perfect space for those deep drunken chats, and you can always amp up your night by playing pool or darts. Remember to bring cash or be prepared to set up a tab for the evening.

Address: 730 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-8645

For an authentic pub experience, the King’s Head is the place to be. Each day there’s a different special for you to enjoy, with the weekend brunch specials from 10 am to 2 pm that include $6 mimosas.

Who says drinking is just for Friday and Saturday evenings? Head over to this beachside spot for good vibes, cheap drinks, and some fantastic live music.

Address: 1618 Yew Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-738-6966

Tacos, taps and tequila are all part of the experience at the Pawn Shop. This cantina-inspired bar does the best happy hour with its unique Spiked Slush drinks that go for only $5.

The spiked slush drinks have every liquor and mixer you can wish for, so there’s a drink for everyone. If you head down on a Tuesday or Sunday, you can enjoy the happy hour prices all day long.

Be right back — running to the Pawn Shop right now!

Address: 1117 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-7474

Cocktails for $7.75 guarantee a fun night, and Funky Winker Beans is the place to get it. The already cheap bar even has a daily happy hour from 6 to 8 pm with lagers and highballs for under $5.

The self-proclaimed utilitarian dive bar sells every drink you could want for a decent price, which means you can have all the drinks you need to work up the courage to put on an awesome karaoke show.

Who wouldn’t want to tackle a Mariah Carey tune with a $3.50 beer?

Address: 37 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-3515

Tucked away on Main Street, Uncle Abe’s is the perfect weekday joint. Every Monday to Friday, there’s a happy hour until 6 pm where you can grab 2 oz cocktails for $8 or grab an Abe’s lager for $4.50.

This down-to-earth and eclectic hangout spot shares a space with Mitra Canteen, so you can unwind with their cheap drinks and some amazing Mediterranean food. An added bonus to this cozy spot is its heated patio, which is open all year round and is pet-friendly.

Address: 3032 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-788-6120

Fringe Cafe is one of the best spots around for laidback drinks that don’t make you want to cry when you look at your bank account the next day.

It has a great variety of beers and ales to try, most of which only cost around $5. But if you’re someone who likes something a little stronger, then it has lots of single malt options available too. You might want to get here early though as the popular spot fills up quickly.

Address: 3124 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-738-6977

Don’t have time to reach a bar before happy hour ends? No problem, Gringo’s beer costs $4.50 at all times of the day.

This longtime favourite place is well known for its cheap booze and great food. It also has the unique choice to make your drink spicy if you want that extra kick to your night, and it only costs $0.25 to $0.75 extra. Head over to one of Gringo’s two spots in Metro Vancouver for tequila and a good time.

Address: 27 Blood Alley Square, Vancouver

Phone: 604-673-0513

Address: 1074 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-0513

If you’re a beer fanatic, Brewhall is the spot for you. This brewery brings fresh local beer from the tank directly to the tap, with 22 different flavours for you to choose from.

During the happy hour, you can grab some of the many flavours for just $4. But if you don’t know what to choose, they also do four 5 oz tasters so you can figure out which beer is perfect for you.

Address: 97 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-8623

You can never go wrong with a $7 sangria special. The Cambie Bar & Grill is a cult classic that’s been in downtown Vancouver since 1897. It has good food, daily specials, and games to play. The cheerful pub atmosphere paired with beers around $5 is bound to perk up anyone’s night. Plus, they have happy hour every single day, where you can grab a happy lager bucket with five cans for just $20!

Address: 300 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-9158

Where do you usually go for cheap drinks? Let us know in the comments below.