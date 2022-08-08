We shared the news of Deville Coffee launching not one but four Vancouver locations, and now, the brand has announced its second outpost is officially opening.

Folks can now head to the Alberta-based concept’s new cafe at 745 Thurlow Street.

This opening comes just days after the brand’s first-ever Vancouver cafe opened at 325 Seymour Street.

Deville Coffee currently operates a dozen locations in Calgary and two more spots in Edmonton and Kelowna.

The brand is known for its top-notch coffee brewed with direct trade beans and quality baked goods and grub. It launched in 2008 and has been rapidly expanding in Alberta, and now BC, ever since.

As for the other two Vancouver locations, Dished is told Deville Bentall 5 will aim to open in early September and there’s no word yet on the fourth cafe at The Post.

Deville — Thurlow

Address: 745 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Instagram