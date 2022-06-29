Calling all Deville Coffee lovers!

Quickly becoming one of the most popular coffee spots in the province, Deville is opening another YYC location next month.

This new outpost will open sometime in July in the Willow Park community in southeast Calgary.

Starting in Calgary back in 2008, Deville has grown extremely quickly.

There are currently 11 locations in Calgary, with this new spot 12th. There is also one in Kelowna, one in Edmonton, and four more set to open in Vancouver. Another location is set to open sometime soon at the Calgary International Airport.

The dedicated following for this local coffee shop is for a good reason.

Fresh and creative sandwiches are served out of Deville Coffee, and it also gets its baked goods and treats delivered to its locations from some of the best bakeries in Calgary.

The coffee here is well known for being high quality, using only direct trade coffee beans. The ingredients for making the espresso-style drinks at Deville are typically organic and made in-house.

With so many locations and even more opening soon, it’s clear coffee lovers are big fans of the coffee, atmosphere, and food here.

An official opening date and address have yet to be announced, so stay tuned for updates on this new space for incredible coffee.

Deville Coffee – Willow Park

Address: Willow Park, Calgary

Instagram