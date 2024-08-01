What’s better than ice cream you might ask? Well, it would have to be free ice cream. Lucky for you, Canada’s home to the original Chimney Cone, Eva’s Original Chimney, is giving away free ice cream to celebrate the grand opening of its new location.

On August 8, between 5 and 9 pm, customers can get their hands on a free OG Cone, with a limit of one per customer.

The OG Cone features Eva’s signature cinnamon sugar cone, vanilla soft serve, and a strawberry garnish. Talk about the perfect sweet little treat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva’s Original Chimneys BC (@ogchimneysbc)

For those with an extra sweet tooth, Eva’s is also offering half off all of its premium cones at the same time. These include creations like its Dream Cone (cinnamon sugar cone, caramel, chocolate, brownie, Nutella, and Skor), Matcha Kit Kat Crunch (graham cone, matcha Kit Kat, matcha white chocolate sauce), and Mango Coconut (coconut cone, mango coulis, shredded coconut, and dried mango topping).

This promotion is only available at its new White Rock location at 14961 Marine Drive.

Not only does this location serve Eva’s classic Chimney Cones, but it is also the first spot to serve hard scoop inside our freshly baked cones.

Will you be heading over to Eva’s for this free ice cream deal? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 14961 Marine Drive, White Rock

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok