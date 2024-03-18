"Saddest bunch of fries": Canucks fan shocked she paid $8 for half-filled container

It’s well-known that food prices at concerts and games in Vancouver aren’t cheap, but one hockey fan is getting a lot of attention for her shock at paying nearly $8 for a half-filled container of French fries.

Sara Jones posted a photo of what she got at Rogers Arena during a recent game for that price on X, and the reactions are pretty hilarious.

“I know that being at Rogers Arena I’m in the land of overpriced food but this is the saddest bunch of fries for $7.99 plus tax,” Jones said about the photo.

I know that being at Rogers Arena I’m in the land of overpriced food but this is the saddest bunch of fries for $7.99 plus tax. pic.twitter.com/NHyUs1hylc — Sara Jones (@sarathomjones) March 17, 2024

Others were just as surprised.

“I refuse to believe this,” another user said in part.

This is not real. I refuse to believe this! 😂 just unreal. — Endr1t (@Endr1t) March 17, 2024



One person commented that she paid quite a bit for only about 14 fries.

almost 70cents a fry, lol — Cody Severtson (@CodySevertson) March 17, 2024

Others encouraged her to complain.

That’s brutal. To be fair, if you say something to them when that happens, they will usually fix it. But that is just flat out wrong. Not acceptable at all. — Jeff Y. (@Jrocc260) March 17, 2024

Jones seemed to take the whole thing in stride and even said she didn’t want to complain too much as she was sensitive to the workers.

“I asked if that’s all it came with and the guy said yes. But I also wasn’t going to give him a hard time cause I know it’s not him that makes the decisions,” she replied.

I paid for a $5.65 bottle of water… I’m still mad i did that — Bella (@rude_canuck) March 17, 2024

Some suggested that it might be due to inflation, while others argued that couldn’t be the case.

Well, after all, potatoes are so damned expensive now! It must have cost at LEAST $0.05 to make that serving!! 🙄 — Dave Rooney @[email protected] 🇺🇦 (@daverooneyca) March 17, 2024

It’s not clear if there have been changes to the serving sizes, and there don’t appear to be others complaining about similar portions.

Damn. It’s been a few years since I’ve been to a canucks game but this has gotten sad 😞 — Bryson Perspective (@MicheilBryson) March 17, 2024

We reached out to Rogers Arena for comment but did not hear back in time for the deadline.

Are you shocked by this price? Let us know in the comments!