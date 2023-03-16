Crumbl Cookies, a massively popular spot for cookies and desserts in the US, is coming to Canada.

The popular chain has officially announced its first Canadian location will be opening on Mullen Road in Edmonton on Friday, March 31.

“I was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, so I feel honoured to be bringing our delicious cookies home to share with fellow Canadians,” said Jason McGowan, a dual citizen and Crumbl’s founder and CEO, in a media release.

“Expanding our mission of bringing people together internationally is something that is so

important to our company, and Canadians are going to be blown away with what’s coming.”

This dessert spot serves up the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie” in a famously pink box. There is always a weekly rotating selection of feature cookies as well, featuring six different cookies to choose from.

Flavours like Honey Bun, Raspberry Donut, or Classic Pink Sugar are just a few of the options you might find on any given week. Right now, there is a Cowboy Cookie, with a warm oatmeal dough that’s filled with semi-sweet chocolate chips, sweetened shredded coconut, and crunchy toasted pecans.

Not only are these desserts delicious (we NEED to try the browned butter salted hazelnut cookie) but they are also huge.

The Canadian menu will differ slightly from the version in the US.

The other outpost expected to open soon will be in Mississauga, Ontario, at 5985 Rodeo Drive, Unit #1A in the Heartland area. There are already more than 600 locations in the US.

Stay tuned for updates on these upcoming locations and for all announcements and future outposts in other cities as well.

Crumbl Cookies Edmonton

Address: Mullen Road, Edmonton

