Oretachi Curry is opening its first Canadian location in Metro Vancouver

Nov 21 2023, 7:08 pm

Nov 21 2023, 7:08 pm
Good news for fans of Japanese curry: Oretachi Curry is opening in Richmond very soon.

Known for its popular Katsu Curry rice dishes and Curry Ramen options, Oretachi is bound to become a go-to spot for all things Japanese curry come opening.

The restaurant took to Instagram to announce that it’s softly opening sometime next week.

Oretachi Curry is an Osaka-based restaurant that specializes in warming curry dishes.

This will not only be the first Oretachi location in Canada, but it’s also the first in North America as well.

Be sure to check back here for when an official opening date is announced.

Oretachi Curry Canada

Address: 12420 No 1 Road Unit 150, Richmond

