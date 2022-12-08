Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here's the chance of that happening in Vancouver

White Christmas snowfall in downtown Vancouver, captured at Beach Avenue in the West End on December 25, 2021. (@stephenbraverm1/Twitter)

Last year, folks in all areas of Metro Vancouver woke up to a picturesque White Christmas after snow began falling late Christmas Eve.

Considering we’ve seen a pretty early start to snow in the region, is there hope it will snow again on December 25?

A rare white Christmas in downtown Vancouver pic.twitter.com/6vJCzaPvNX — Karm Sumal (@KarmSumal) December 25, 2021

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s meteorologist Bobby Sekhon, a White Christmas this year is not out of the question.

Statistics collected from ECCC show that from 1997 to 2021 there’s been about an 8% chance it snows on Christmas in Vancouver.

“We have a lot of variation here in Metro Vancouver. Certain years we won’t have any snow at all and then certain years, we’ll have a fair bit of snow. So it’s something that we need to be prepared for even if we go a couple of winters without much snow. It’s always a possibility here,” Sekhon explained.

While Christmas is still a ways away, Sekhon said ECCC will be able to concretely say whether or now it snows closer to the day.

Vancouver’s greatest snowfall on Christmas Day was in 1971 when 17.5 cm fell, while 2008 saw the most snow on the ground with 41 cm, according to ECCC records.

With files from Kenneth Chan