Hidden "Christmastown" just over the border is a magical holiday getaway

Did you know there’s a magical Christmastown just a few hours away from Vancouver?

For the holidays, Leavenworth, Washington, has transformed into a real-life Christmastown, and it’s like celebrating the season inside a Hallmark movie.

Village of Lights Christmastown is about a four-hour drive from Vancouver. You could break up the drive by spending a night in Seattle before you continue to Leavenworth.

The town’s leaders in the early 1960s had the idea to spruce up Leavenworth to attract visitors. Inspired by the nearby alpine hills, they decided to model the town on German Bavaria. So, it feels like you’re almost on holiday in Europe when you’re here.

And once you arrive, it’s non-stop holiday fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SpokanePlayground + PNW (@spokaneplayground)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MINDY | ADVENTURE 🏔 TRAVEL (@mindyonthemove)

From Christmas Bazaars and holiday movies to live music and the arrival of Santa himself, there’s so much to do against a glittering backdrop of a picture-perfect Christmastown.

Many of the holiday events are free to join, too, so just head to downtown Leavenworth and let your Christmas-loving heart lead the way.

Even if you can’t make it before the holidays, Leavenworth says the lights will be on every day through February, so you have lots of time to enjoy the winter wonderland.

When: November 25 to December 24

Where: Leavenworth, Washington