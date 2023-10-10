Chipotle fans in Surrey can start getting excited now, as the popular fast-casual chain is set to open a location in the Metro Vancouver city this week.

The brand, which opened its first Richmond location this past May, has been quickly expanding in the Canadian market over the last two years. Back in early 2022, a representative shared with Dished that Chipotle planned to open 10 new locations around BC and Ontario that year alone, with more to follow.

Now, the brand has shared that its new Fleetwood Village restaurant in Surrey will open this Thursday, October 12.

Located at 9082 152nd Street, this new outpost opens less than a month after the brand’s King George Hub location launched.

Chipotle – Fleetwood Village

Address: 9082 152nd Street, Surrey