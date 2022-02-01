Chipotle to continue with big Canadian expansion plans in 2022

FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Hanna McLean
Feb 1 2022, 7:52 pm
BalkansCat/Shutterstock
Chipotle Mexican Grill announced some big expansion plans for the Canadian market last year, and we have a 2022 update from the brand.

The American chain of fast-casual restaurants tells Dished it’s aiming to open eight to 10 new locations in BC and Ontario this year, with more to follow.

Last fall, the brand opened Canada’s first-ever Chipotlane in Port Coquitlam, BC.

Chipotlane is the brand’s drive-thru digital order pickup lane. It offers customers quick and easy access to takeout grub in less than a minute.

Chipotle Chipotlane

Chipotlane in Port Coquitlam (Chipotle Mexican Grill)

While we don’t have specific addresses for the new locations, we do know Chipotle will be opening outposts in downtown Vancouver and North Vancouver.

We’ll keep you posted on details are they are released!

