Chipotle fans in Surrey can start getting excited now, as the popular fast-casual chain is set to open two new locations in the Metro Vancouver city this fall.

The brand, which opened its first Richmond location this past May, has been quickly expanding in the Canadian market over the last two years. Back in early 2022, a representative shared with Dished that Chipotle planned to open 10 new locations around BC and Ontario that year alone, with more to follow.

Now, the brand has shared the news that a location at the new King George Hub will open this month, while a second Surrey location in Fleetwood Village will open later in October.

The King George Hug Chipotle, located at 9900 King George Boulevard, is slated to open this Wednesday, September 20; the Fleetwood Village Chipotle at 9082 152nd Street is aiming for a late October open.

The limited-edition Carne Asada will be available at both of these locations for a limited time only.

These two new Surrey locations bring Chipotle’s total Canadian count to 38 stores around the country to date.

Chipotle – King George Hub and Fleetwood Village

Address: 9900 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Address: 9082 152nd Street, Surrey