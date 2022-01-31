Little Caesars launches Batman Calzony at participating locations in Canada
While we’re extremely pumped to see new brands expanding with locations across Canada lately, one well-known pizza chain is expanding its offerings in an awesome way.
Batman fans will be delighted to hear that Little Caesars has launched a new menu item in honour of the iconic comic book character: The Batman Calzony.
This offering was tested in the US before coming north of the border, and we’re happy it has finally arrived.
The bat-shaped creation is made from a calzone crust filled with garlic white sauce, cheese, and julienned pepperoni with six slices of pepperoni pizza.
It’s served with Little Caesars’ signature Crazy Sauce and packaged in a limited-edition Batman-themed box.
This morsel has been made to celebrate The Batman, a new film hitting theatres on March 4, 2022.
Find The Batman Calzony at participating Little Caesars locations in Canada for $9.99 starting January 31.