Little Caesars launches Batman Calzony at participating locations in Canada

Jan 31 2022, 7:01 pm
rblfmr/Shutterstock | Krikkiat/Shutterstock
While we’re extremely pumped to see new brands expanding with locations across Canada lately, one well-known pizza chain is expanding its offerings in an awesome way.

Batman fans will be delighted to hear that Little Caesars has launched a new menu item in honour of the iconic comic book character: The Batman Calzony.

This offering was tested in the US before coming north of the border, and we’re happy it has finally arrived.

The bat-shaped creation is made from a calzone crust filled with garlic white sauce, cheese, and julienned pepperoni with six slices of pepperoni pizza.

Little Caesars Batman

Courtesy Little Caesars

It’s served with Little Caesars’ signature Crazy Sauce and packaged in a limited-edition Batman-themed box.

This morsel has been made to celebrate The Batman, a new film hitting theatres on March 4, 2022.

Find The Batman Calzony at participating Little Caesars locations in Canada for $9.99 starting January 31.

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
