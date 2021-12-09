It might not be a fancy Chipotlane drive-thru, but fans of the American fast-casual chain will still be pleased to hear about a new location opening in downtown Vancouver.

The burrito destination currently operates several restaurants in Vancouver, and its newest outpost is coming to 398 Robson Street, a former Starbucks location.

Both this location and a new North Vancouver spot from the brand are slated to open sometime in spring 2022.

We’ll keep you posted as more details are released. Stay tuned!