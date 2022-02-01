4 amazing Lunar New Year-themed treats to get across Canada
It’s the Year of the Tiger and to celebrate, lots of big-name brands are honouring Lunar New Year with themed treats available across Canada.
From cereal boxes to new flavours, discover the fun eats that you can find in your city to ring in the new year.
Here are a few eats that you can snag this Lunar New Year in Canada.
Lays Cucumber and Chicken and Tomato flavours
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with bold options, whether it’s with the refreshing taste of cucumber or zesty tomato bites. Available across Canada.
Chatime special edition BT21 Kosmos drink
It’s made with white grape and white peach butterfly pea tea and mixed with an eye-grabbing shimmer. If you purchase any two large drinks, you are also given a Purple Pocket in celebration of Lunar New Year. This limited-edition deal is available until March 31 or while supplies last.
Special edition Lunar New Year Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes
Kellogg’s is celebrating the Year of the Tiger and Tony’s 70th Birthday with a special edition Lunar New Year Packaging. The pox includes a red envelope with a QR code for consumers to download a celebratory Frosted Flakes coupon.
Purdy’s Chocolatier
Milk Chocolate Medallions and Lunar New Year mini favourites. Available online and in stores.