Chef Hung serves up a delicious taste of Taiwan to Metro Vancouver diners

If you’re a Metro Vancouver foodie who loves a satisfying bowl of noodles, then chances are you’re already a fan of Chef Hung.

But if you’re new to town and craving Taiwanese beef noodles, then you owe it to yourself (and your stomach) to check them out.

There are six Chef Hung locations to choose from in Metro Vancouver, offering a wide variety of noodle dishes and other yummy options on the extensive menu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChefHung Taiwanese Beef Noodle (@chefhungcanada)

According to Andy Chan of Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle, the titular dish is popular street food in Taiwan.

“However, we add in higher grade ingredients to the mix to create almost a gourmet beef noodle,” said Chan to Daily Hive. “Many other stores compromise their ingredient grade but at Chef Hung we have a strict policy for our ingredients to be only purchased at top grade and from certain vendors.”

Chef Hung began his culinary apprenticeship at the young age of 17, and throughout his 30 years of experience has developed unrivalled techniques and his own secret recipes. He is a three-time champion of the Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival Competition, and opened its flagship North American location in 2009.

“We want our guests to have quality beef and foods at our establishment,” added Chan. “Chef Hung’s four signature championship award-winning noodles have also won various rewards in Taiwan.”

Chef Hung is renowned for its premium cuts of beef and complex, full-bodied soup base free of additives.

Patrons can order different varieties of noodles for their soup, like flat, thin, rice, or vermicelli. And all noodles are handmade.

Protein options on the menu range from everything like tender Braised Beef Shank to crispy Taiwanese Style Deep Fried Chicken.

“Come and get a taste of Taiwan,” Chan encouraged. “Our marinated beef wrap is also quite popular, and some patrons like to add our marinated egg into the noodles as well.”

Chef Hung currently has several locations in and around the region, including a Noodle Express at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby and a Taiwanese Bistro in Downtown Vancouver that offers additional menu items and cocktails made with Asian-inspired ingredients.

Address: 9055 University High Street, 109, Burnaby

Phone: 604-299-8548

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-255-9111

Address: 2082 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-8865

Address: 3313 Shrum Lane, 102, Vancouver

Phone: 604-228-8765

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, 2800, Richmond

Phone: 604-295-9357

Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-408-0098

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean