8 things to do in Vancouver this November for less than $20

November’s already here, and we’re trying to save a few bucks while we have fun.
With the holidays coming up and only so many paycheques left in the year, how do you have fun without blowing $100?
Here are a few fun things to do this November that won’t break the bank:
1. Eastside Culture Crawl 2022: FREE
View this post on Instagram
This four-day visual arts, design, and crafts festival will see hundreds of artists open their studios to visitors in East Vancouver. Check out a few studios, meet new people, and get inspired by what artists in your community are making.
When: November 17 to 20, 2022
Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver
Admission: Free
2. Riley Park Winter Farmers Market: FREE
It’s free to check out the winter farmers markets. This is a fun way to turn a boring chore like grocery shopping into a fun outing. Pick up fruits, veggies, and so much more.
When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2022
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver
3. Slurp cheap ramen: Less than $15
View this post on Instagram
Nothing beats the cold-weather blues like a bowl of affordable ramen. This comfort-food classic doesn’t have to break the bank to satisfy.
4. Check out Bespoke Market in Squamish: Less than $10
View this post on Instagram
Drive up to Squamish and check out Bespoke Market to scope out local brands and makers. It’s less than $10 to get in and enjoy the atmosphere at the train museum, and you’re sure to meet some cool creators along the way.
When:
- Friday, November 11, from 5 to 9 pm
- Saturday, November 12, from 10 am to 4 pm
- Sunday, November 13, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Railway Museum of British Columbia – 39645 Government Road Squamish
Cost: Tickets from $9, available online
5. Shop at the new Value Village on South Granville: FREE
View this post on Instagram
Shopping at thrift stores is a great way to stay on budget while scratching your shopping itch. There’s a new Value Village Boutique about to open, and you could go scope it out when it does on November 10.
6. Shop at the biggest Christmas store in Canada: FREE
View this post on Instagram
Even if you buy a novelty single-serving pack of festive hot chocolate, you’ll love all the time you spend at The Christmas Store at Potters exploring the thousands of square feet of holiday cheer.
Hours:
- Now through November 8: Daily, 9 am to 6 pm
- November 9 to December 24: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm;
Wednesday and Friday, 9 am to 7 pm
Address: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey
Phone: 604-576-5011
7. Check out a local comedy show: Less than $20
Whether you go to a local stand up, open mic night, or show, you can often find affordable comedy shows in the city. If you’re not familiar with the local comedy scene, take this as a chance to open your mind up to trying new things! Check out our Listed section for these and more events.
8. Warm up inside the Bloedel Conservatory: From $7.20
View this post on Instagram
No matter how cold it gets outside, it’s always warm inside the conservatory. Drop by and say hi to its tropical residents and pretend you’re on a warm vacation, even on the most bitterly cold and rainy Vancouver day.