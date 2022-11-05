8 things to do in Vancouver this November for less than $20

November’s already here, and we’re trying to save a few bucks while we have fun.

With the holidays coming up and only so many paycheques left in the year, how do you have fun without blowing $100?

Here are a few fun things to do this November that won’t break the bank:

1. Eastside Culture Crawl 2022: FREE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eastside Culture Crawl (@culturecrawl)

This four-day visual arts, design, and crafts festival will see hundreds of artists open their studios to visitors in East Vancouver. Check out a few studios, meet new people, and get inspired by what artists in your community are making.

When: November 17 to 20, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

Admission: Free

2. Riley Park Winter Farmers Market: FREE

It’s free to check out the winter farmers markets. This is a fun way to turn a boring chore like grocery shopping into a fun outing. Pick up fruits, veggies, and so much more.

When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

3. Slurp cheap ramen: Less than $15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramen Danbo Canada (@ramendanbo_ca)

Nothing beats the cold-weather blues like a bowl of affordable ramen. This comfort-food classic doesn’t have to break the bank to satisfy.